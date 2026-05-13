9 residents displaced, firefighter injured after Plymouth house fire

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PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Fire: Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a fire in a four-unit house Tuesday morning.

Nine residents were displaced by the fire, but uninjured. One Plymouth firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the blaze.

On Tuesday, May 12, at approximately 5:10 a.m., residents of 411 Court St. were alerted to smoke by the building’s functioning alarm system and called 911.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke and flames coming from a bedroom in the first-floor apartment. The fire also extended into the apartment above.

Firefighters ensured the building was evacuated. All nine residents evacuated safely, and have been displaced. No civilian injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is assisting the fire victims.

One Plymouth firefighter suffered a minor injury. He was treated and released.

Utility crews shut off power to the building. Fire crews knocked down the flames by 6 a.m. and overhauled the structure by 8 a.m.

Units on the first and second floor of the building sustained significant damage. Other units sustained smoke and water damage.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire originated in the first-floor bedroom and appears to be accidental.

State Fire Marshal investigators were called to the scene, and the fire remains under investigation.

Carver and Kingston fire departments responded to Plymouth to provide station coverage.

“Everyone made it out safely,” Chief Foley said. “This fire is a perfect example of the importance of smoke detectors. It started early in the morning, before most of the residents were awake. If not for the building’s functioning alarm system, this incident could have ended much differently. Smoke detectors protect the residents and also give our firefighters a headstart fighting the fire.”