Air Quality Alert for smoke from Canadian wildfires through midnight Thursday

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…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Alert day means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Air is unhealthy for sensitive children and adults, such as those with asthma, lung or heart disease, and older adults. Sensitive children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

For additional information, please visit the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection website at: https://mass.gov/dep/massair/forecast

From Mass DEP: The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Barnstable County and much of Massachusetts due to elevated levels of fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke.

The alert is in effect until midnight Thursday night.

According to MassDEP, fine particulate concentrations may approach or exceed levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, including:

• Children

• Older adults

• People with asthma or other respiratory conditions

• People with heart disease

Sensitive individuals are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity while the alert remains in effect.