FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported on Route 28 at the Route 151 exit in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM. According to reports a victim was ejected from the vehicle prompting Falmouth rescuers to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to airlifted the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Northbounf traffi on Route 28 was being detoured off at the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. Further details were not immediately available.
Air transport requested after rollover crash in Falmouth
March 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
