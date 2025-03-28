Air transport requested after rollover crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported on Route 28 at the Route 151 exit in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM. According to reports a victim was ejected from the vehicle prompting Falmouth rescuers to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to airlifted the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Northbounf traffi on Route 28 was being detoured off at the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. Further details were not immediately available.