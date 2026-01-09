HYANNIS – An alarm system likely prevented a fire from becoming much more serious. Hyannis firefighters responded to a residential structure on Grayton Avenue about 12:30 PM Friday to find a fire on the exterior 2nd floor. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Alarm system alerts Hyannis Fire to structure fire
January 9, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
