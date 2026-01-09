You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Alarm system alerts Hyannis Fire to structure fire

January 9, 2026

HYANNIS – An alarm system likely prevented a fire from becoming much more serious. Hyannis firefighters responded to a residential structure on Grayton Avenue about 12:30 PM Friday to find a fire on the exterior 2nd floor. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 

