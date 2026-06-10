FALMOUTH – An alert neighbor spotted a porch fire in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 AM Wednesday. The occupants of the residence safely evacuated and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Alert neighbor spots porch fire in Falmouth
June 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth