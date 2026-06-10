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Alert neighbor spots porch fire in Falmouth

June 10, 2026

FALMOUTH – An alert neighbor spotted a porch fire in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 AM Wednesday. The occupants of the residence safely evacuated and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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