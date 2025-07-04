You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / All occupants safe after Nantucket house fire

All occupants safe after Nantucket house fire

July 4, 2025

NANTUCKET – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Nantucket Thursday evening. Flames were pouring from the house on Pine Crest Drive. All occupants evacuated safely. The cause of the fire and if weather played a role was unknown. Further details were not immediately available.

