Amazon delivery truck nearly overturns in Mashpee

October 3, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – An Amazon delivery truck nearly overturned after going off the road in Mashpee. The incident happened about 4:50 PM Friday on Monomoscoy Road at the causeway. No injuries were reported. A wrecker was called to extricate the vehicle from its predicament.

