American flags torn down from memorial overpass again as America celebrates 250th birthday



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On the day before America’s 250th anniversary of it’s independence, American flags placed in honor of Purple Heart recipient Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. have once again been ripped down from the West Yarmouth Road memorial bridge that bears his name.

A Yarmouth Police officer observed the vandalized American flags while traveling over the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. Memorial Bridge. The incident occurred just one day before the nation celebrated its historic 250th birthday on July 4th.

The officer found American flags forcefully ripped from the fencing. Their grommets had been torn out, and flags were ripped apart at the seams left hanging.

This is not the first time the memorial has been targeted. In August 2025, American flags displayed on the bridge were similarly torn down and damaged. The flags were subsequently replaced during a rededication ceremony held on September 20, 2025, honoring Lance Corporal Donovan’s service and sacrifice to our nation and reaffirming the community’s commitment to preserving his memory.

Yarmouth Police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department.

For further information, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department’s PIO, Officer Nicholas Giammarco, at 508-775-0445 ext. 2136 or [email protected]