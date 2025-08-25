American flags torn down from memorial overpass again

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH: From Yarmouth Police: For the second time in two months, American flags placed in honor of Purple Heart recipient Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. have been ripped down from the West Yarmouth Road memorial bridge that bears his name.

Early Monday morning, Yarmouth Police were called to the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. Memorial Bridge after reports that several flags had once again been destroyed. The flags were placed on Friday by Donovan’s father, replacing the flags that were vandalized in July.

An officer arriving at the scene found six American flags forcefully ripped from the fencing. Their grommets had been torn out, and at least three flags were ripped apart at the seams.

Yarmouth Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department.

For further information, please contact the Yarmouth Police Department’s PIO, Officer Nicholas Giammarco, 508-775-0445 x2136 [email protected]