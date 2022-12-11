Aquinnah man killed, Falmouth woman injured in crash in Maine: 7 Maine Maritime Academy students involved in fiery crash

CASTINE, ME – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 2:07 AM, the Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash that involved four fatalities on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was traveling south on Route 166 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames. Four passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead and taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. They have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Massachusetts, 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Three occupants of the 2013 Range Rover survived the crash and were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. They include the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY, 20-year-old Noelle Tavares of North Falmouth, Massachusetts and 20-year-old Dominick Gecoya of Middleton, Massachusetts.

All seven of the occupants in the vehicle were identified as students at Maine Maritime Academy. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed.

Maine Maritime Academy President Jerry S. Paul issued the following statement: I am devastated to confirm that today Maine Maritime Academy lost four of our students in a single vehicle accident early this morning. Three others were injured. Our community is grieving for these young lives and for their families. While we have lost beloved members of our student body, tonight there are four families who have lost their children. I ask for continued respect and privacy of our Maine Maritime family. Please hold these young people close to your hearts and in your prayers. We will of course continue to work with the authorities in the coming days and continue to offer counseling support to our students, faculty and staff.