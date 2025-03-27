Arrest in Yarmouth part of statewide sweep by ICE that netted 370 alien offenders

BOSTON, MA – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement partners apprehended 370 illegal aliens in Massachusetts during an enhanced targeted enforcement operation focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs, and egregious illegal alien offenders March 18-23.

“The Commonwealth is a safer place for our residents to live and work because ICE and our federal law enforcement partners arrested hundreds of alien offenders and removed them from the streets of Massachusetts,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Throughout this enhanced enforcement operation, we targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods in and around Boston. Our efforts resulted in 370 arrests throughout the commonwealth. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the homeland through the eradication of transnational criminal organizations, dismantling dangerous criminal gangs preying on the American public, locating and arresting criminal alien offenders, and making our communities a safer place to live.”

During the six-day enhanced operation, ICE and federal law enforcement partners targeted egregious criminal alien offenders including transnational criminal organizations known to operate in and around Boston and throughout Massachusetts. These organizations include the notorious MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street gangs.

“This week’s enhanced enforcement operations with our partners from the FBI, DEA, ATF, DSS and CBP prove that we are taking a whole of government approach to protecting our communities from foreign nationals involved in transnational gangs, drug traffickers, child predators, violent criminals and dangerous individuals living in New England,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol. “ICE will use every resource and authority we have to prioritize the safety and security of our communities.”

“Everyone should agree that we cannot and will not tolerate individuals who not only violate our immigration laws but then commit crimes that endanger our communities. Those who enter and remain in this country unlawfully are breaking the law,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah B. Foley. “My office remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure that dangerous individuals are identified, prosecuted, and removed, so that the people of Massachusetts can live and work in safe and secure communities.”

205 of those arrested had significant criminal convictions or charges. Six were foreign fugitives currently facing charges or convictions for murder, drug trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering

“Safeguarding the integrity of the immigration and citizenship process is critical. We simply can’t permit violent and dangerous criminals to enter or remain in the United States under false pretenses, with unknown allegiances and intentions. It’s a direct threat to public safety and our national security,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Jodi Cohen. “There’s no question our communities are safer today because of this enhanced, targeted operation. FBI Boston, like all our federal partners, will continue to support ICE with these efforts.”

Law enforcement officials seized approximately 44 kilograms of methamphetamines, 5 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, three firearms and ammunition from illegal alien offenders during the operation.

“DEA is proud to have worked with our federal partners in this successful enforcement effort using all of the resources of the federal government to remove violent criminal aliens from our communities, said DEA New England Field Division acting Special Agent in Charge Stephen Belleau. “DEA has prioritized investigations on those involving violent, illegal criminal aliens responsible for flooding our communities with deadly and dangerous drugs. DEA’s core mission is to keep the American public safe by seizing deadly and dangerous drugs before they get into our communities, and to bring justice to the criminals responsible for manufacturing, distributing, and supplying these drugs.”

ICE and their federal law enforcement partners made many of the apprehensions after local jurisdictions refused to honor immigration detainer requests to turn over the offenders and instead chose to release aliens from custody, forcing officers and agents to make at-large arrests in Massachusetts communities.

“The successful outcome of this immigration enforcement operation demonstrates the dedication and collaboration of our law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division James M. Ferguson. “By targeting individuals who pose a threat to public safety, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting our communities and upholding the integrity of our nation’s immigration laws.”

“The Diplomatic Security Service is fully committed to supporting the Administration’s priority to reduce illegal immigration and root out those who endeavor to exploit the U.S. travel system,” said Diplomatic Security Service Boston Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matthew O’Brien. “This enhanced operation definitively made our communities safer. DSS proudly coordinates with our U.S. and international law enforcement partners to conduct passport, visa fraud, and human trafficking investigations and assist in apprehending fugitives to protect the integrity of U.S. borders and prevent illegal immigration.”

Among those arrested during the enhanced targeted operation included a Brazilian alien wanted for in his native country for drug trafficking, money laundering, membership in a criminal organization arrested in West Yarmouth.