Arrest made, victim identified in Mashpee fatal shooting

July 22, 2020

David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission)

MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Norman Dias, 32, of Mashpee was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on one count of Murder in connection with yesterday’s shooting death of Damian Anderson, 45, of New Bedford.

On July 20th at approximately 11:30 PM, Mashpee police responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Collins Lane in Mashpee. Upon arrival, police observed the victim, Damian Anderson lying in the middle of Collins Lane. Mashpee Fire administered first aid to Anderson and transported him to CCH where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police located Norman Dias hiding in the woods adjacent to Collins Lane. He was taken into custody, questioned and released. As the investigation continued, probable cause was  established for an arrest warrant. At approximately 7:00 PM, Dias was located in Boston, MA and  arrested on the warrant.

The Honorable Edward F.X. Lynch ordered Dias held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 8-20-20.

