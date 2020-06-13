You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least one critically injured after van vs motorcycle in Wareham

At least one critically injured after van vs motorcycle in Wareham

June 12, 2020

WAREHAM – A van reportedly struck a motorcycle in Wareham around 11:15 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Cranberry Highway at Red Brook Road. Two people were on the motorcycle and at least one was reported be critically injured. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to respond to Tobey Hospital. According to reports, the van left the scene and police were trying to locate it. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 