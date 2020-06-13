WAREHAM – A van reportedly struck a motorcycle in Wareham around 11:15 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Cranberry Highway at Red Brook Road. Two people were on the motorcycle and at least one was reported be critically injured. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to respond to Tobey Hospital. According to reports, the van left the scene and police were trying to locate it. Further details were not immediately available.
At least one critically injured after van vs motorcycle in Wareham
June 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
