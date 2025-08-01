You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least one injured after pickup, SUV collide in Centerville

At least one injured after pickup, SUV collide in Centerville

August 1, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Centerville. A pickup truck and a SUV collided in Falmouth Road (Route 28) in front of the Centerville Shopping Plaza. Traffic was delayed in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

