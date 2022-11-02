Authorities seek information on deceased husband of Ruth Marie Terry (Lady in the Dunes)

PROVINCETOWN – From Mass State Police, Cape & Islands D.A., and Provincetown Police: As part of our ongoing investigation into the homicide of Ruth Marie Terry, the Massachusetts State Police, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the Provincetown Police Department are seeking information about a man whom we believe she married several months before her body was found in the Provincetown dunes.

That person is identified as Guy Rockwell Muldavin, born October 27, 1923, who was a white male. Muldavin is deceased. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell.

We are also releasing additional information about other names that Ms. Terry may have been known by (Teri Marie Vizina, Terry M. Vizina, Teri Shannon)

Please see the attached poster for photos and details.

We are asking that anyone with information about Ms. Terry or Muldavin to contact 1-800-KAPTURE, text 226787, or email [email protected].

(click image to enlarge)

