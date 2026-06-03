Baby turkeys rescued from storm drain in Mashpee

– From Mashpee Fire: Wednesday, Group 4 sprang into action to save several baby turkeys who had fallen into a storm drain.

We’re happy to report that all the little ones were safely recovered and showed no signs of distress! They were reunited with their mom and the rest of their siblings who were anxiously waiting nearby.

This time of year it’s not uncommon for small birds or animals to fall into storm drains. A great indicator is usually a concerned mom standing by. Please be on the lookout!