BOURNE – A barge apparently got adrift and turned sideways appearing to block the Cape Cod Canal for a time Thursday afternoon. Later in the afternoon the barge was safely secured.
CWN is checking with the Army Corps of Engineers and Bourne officials for further details.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Barge goes sideways in Cape Cod Canal
September 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
