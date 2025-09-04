You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barge goes sideways in Cape Cod Canal

Barge goes sideways in Cape Cod Canal

September 4, 2025


BOURNE – A barge apparently got adrift and turned sideways appearing to block the Cape Cod Canal for a time Thursday afternoon. Later in the afternoon the barge was safely secured.

CWN is checking with the Army Corps of Engineers and Bourne officials for further details.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 