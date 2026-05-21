Barnstable celebrates reopening of reconstructed, storm-resilient Sandy Neck Beach Park

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials on Thursday celebrated the reopening of the newly reconstructed Sandy Neck Beach Park following the completion of a major resiliency and infrastructure improvement project designed to better protect the area from future coastal flooding and erosion.

Town leaders, staff, and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the approximately $6 million project, which relocated parking areas farther away from the ocean and introduced several safety and environmental improvements throughout the park.

Sandy Neck Park Manager Nina Coleman said the project had been “many, many years in the making” and called the reopening celebration an important milestone for the community.

Coleman said the project was completed on schedule and came in under budget. She also noted that no residential taxpayer funds were used for the reconstruction, with the project largely supported through multiple state grants.

According to town officials, one of the primary goals of the project was to make the beachfront park more resilient against storms and rising coastal threats. Officials had expressed concerns about potentially losing access to the park during severe weather events, prompting the redesign of the parking layout and infrastructure.

As part of the reconstruction, the parking lot was moved farther inland and a new dune system was created to help shield roads, parking areas, and other infrastructure from storm surge and erosion. The park’s gatehouse was also relocated out of the flood zone.

Additional upgrades focused on improving public safety and visitor access. The town widened the off-road vehicle corridor, added a new emergency access point, improved traffic flow through the park, and increased parking capacity.