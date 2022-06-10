Barnstable closes Hathaway Pond next two weekends after recent brawl

HYANNIS – Officials in the Town of Barnstable have issued the following statement: “Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced today that due to a series of recent public safety concerns, Hathaway’s Pond will be closed from 5 PM Friday, June 10th until 7:30 AM Monday, June 13th and from 5PM Friday, June 17th until 7:30 AM Tuesday, June 21st.”

The announcement comes in the wake of a disturbance at the pond on Sunday that reportedly involved about 20 people and forced Barnstable Police to call for assistance from the Mass State Police. Two people were treated for head injuries at the scene. Police have not confirmed if any arrests were made.