Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office reports data breach due to “intentional act” by employee



BOURNE – From the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): “On April 22nd, 2025, Sheriff Donna D. Buckley was advised of a data breach. The breach appears to be an intentional act by a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee and not the result of a failure of our digital or cybersecurity safeguards.

Based on information to date, the employee sent an email to their personal non-BCSO email account. The email contained a spreadsheet with the na,es, home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers of 1 current and over 100 former Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employees. The employee has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is being investigated.

Pursuant to G.L. Chapter 93H, we are in the process of notifying the affected as well as the state Attorney General’s Office.

Because this matter remains under investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”