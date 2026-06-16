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Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called out to search for missing hiker in the Provincetown dunes

June 15, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was activated late Monday evening. According to reports, an older male became lost in the dunes of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

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