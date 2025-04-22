You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Brewster for missing person search

Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Brewster for missing person search

April 21, 2025

BREWSTER – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to Brewster Monday evening to assist in the search for a missing person. A Mass State Police helicopter was also involved in the search. A staging area was set up in the area of the Brewster ball field on Freeman’s Way.

From Brewster Police: Brewster Police and Brewster Fire are currently being assisted by Massachusetts State Police and other area police and fire agencies looking for a missing, overdue 23-year-old male in the Route 137 and Freeman’s Way area. Increased public safety activity is related to that.

CWN will bring you further details as they become available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 