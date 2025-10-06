Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Harwich to search for missing man

HARWICH – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was called to Harwich about 8 PM Sunday. A command post was set up at Depot Street and Factory Road.



Update: Harwich Police and Harwich Fire are looking for a missing person Craig Kline, a 59-year-old male last seen at 100 Old Chatham Road. Mr. Kline Left the house around 4 PM on foot. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, jeans and flip flops.