You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Harwich to search for missing man

Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Harwich to search for missing man

October 5, 2025

HARWICH – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was called to Harwich about 8 PM Sunday. A command post was set up at Depot Street and Factory Road.

Update: Harwich Police and Harwich Fire are looking for a missing person Craig Kline, a 59-year-old male last seen at 100 Old Chatham Road. Mr. Kline Left the house around 4 PM on foot. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, jeans and flip flops.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 