HARWICH – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was called to Harwich about 8 PM Sunday. A command post was set up at Depot Street and Factory Road.
Update: Harwich Police and Harwich Fire are looking for a missing person Craig Kline, a 59-year-old male last seen at 100 Old Chatham Road. Mr. Kline Left the house around 4 PM on foot. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, jeans and flip flops.
Developing: Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team called to Harwich to search for missing man
October 5, 2025
