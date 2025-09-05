You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team practices “high angle rescues” in Wellfleet

Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team practices “high angle rescues” in Wellfleet

September 5, 2025



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was training at Whitecrest Beach on Thursday. They use this beach to practice high-angle rescues. The Team responds to calls throughout the Cape and is comprised of members from various Cape Fire Departments. Wellfleet Fire has two members on this Team, Captain Justin Kinshaw and Firefighter Demi Miskiv.

Top photos by Wellfleet Fire/CWN; lower photo by AAP/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 