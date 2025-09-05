Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team practices “high angle rescues” in Wellfleet





WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was training at Whitecrest Beach on Thursday. They use this beach to practice high-angle rescues. The Team responds to calls throughout the Cape and is comprised of members from various Cape Fire Departments. Wellfleet Fire has two members on this Team, Captain Justin Kinshaw and Firefighter Demi Miskiv.



Top photos by Wellfleet Fire/CWN; lower photo by AAP/CWN