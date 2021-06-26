New details: Barnstable Fire, Harbormaster respond to overturned kayak



BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire and the Barnstable Harbormaster responded to a report of a capsized kayak Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 PM, a 911 call from the water off Scudder Lane landing reported one of two kayaks had overturned and the individual was unable to get it righted. The victim was reported clinging to the overturned kayak. Rescue boats reached the scene off Sand Island quickly and pulled the victim from the water and recovered the kayak. The victim was evaluated at the dock for possible hypothermia.



Top photo Google Maps/CWN, Bottom photo via a CWN reader.

Update: In a statement, Barnstable Fire tell Cape Wide News that they were dispatched at 1:14 PM for an overturned kayak with one person in distress in the water. The Barnstable Fire Department responded with 3 members to crew Marine 219, a 25-foot SAFE Boat docked in Barnstable Harbor. The shift command vehicle and a Deputy Chief responded to Scudder’s Lane town landing in Barnstable Village.

The on-shore Barnstable Fire Department vehicle along with the Barnstable Police were able to spot the party in the water off the beach in the area of Scudder’s Lane town landing and direct both Marine 219 as well as a Barnstable Harbormaster vessel to the party in the water, who was approximately a half mile from the shore.

One person that was wearing a life jacket, was retrieved from the water, and brought into Barnstable Harbor for medical evaluation and declined to be transported to the hospital. The Barnstable Harbor Master secured the individual’s kayak.

Responding agencies included Barnstable Fire Department, Barnstable Harbormaster, and the Barnstable Police Department. The Barnstable Fire Department would like to stress the importance of wearing life jackets when recreating on the water.