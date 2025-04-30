Barnstable Fire to hold public outreach sessions for proposed new fire station



BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Fire: The Annual District Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 14th, 2025, starting at 7:30 PM in the Mary Pat Flynn Conference Room located in the East wing of the Old Barnstable County Jail Building.

Article 18 of the Annual District Meeting seeks approval from the district voters to construct a new fire station at the existing Barnstable Water Department location, 1841 Phinney’s Lane for $35.2 Million.

There are two more public outreach sessions to learn more about this much needed project.

Saturday May 3rd, 2025, 10am-12pm “Coffee with the Chief” at Sturgis Library, sponsored by Nirvana Coffee.

Tuesday May 6th, 2025, at 7pm at St. Mary’s Church, a presentation will be given by fire department personnel, our Owners Project Manager Steve Rizzo, Context Architecture, and W.T. Rich. This event is sponsored by the Barnstable Village Association