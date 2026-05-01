Barnstable man found guilty of rape after jury trial



BARNSTABLE – From Cape & Islands D.A.’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on April 30, 2026, Richard Reynolds, 52-years-old, of Barnstable, was found guilty of rape after a jury trial in the Barnstable Superior Court.

In August of 2015, the defendant brought the victim to a home that he was contracted to work on in Truro and forcibly raped her. The victim was eighteen years old and had been in the United States for approximately one month at the time of the rape. The defendant was friends with the victim’s mother and was considered an “uncle” figure by the victim. The defendant was 41-years-old at the time of the rape. The victim came forward in February of 2023.

After a six-day jury trial and 5 hours of deliberations a Barnstable County jury convicted the defendant of the single count of rape that was before them. The case was investigated by the Lt. Steven Raneo and other members of the Truro Police Department, the Wellfleet Police Department and the Barnstable Police Department who assisted with allegations of the sexual abuse of the victim’s younger sister. The Commonwealth intends to prosecute the additional claims at a later date. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence, and Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

The defendant’s bail status was revoked following the unanimous guilty verdict and remains held, pending sentencing on June 4, 2026, in the Barnstable Superior Court.

District Attorney Galibois would like to express his gratitude to the investigative efforts by the Truro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and to the victim for her courage and integrity in testifying during the trial. Coming forward to testify in a criminal case is never easy. Her testimony was critical in ensuring that justice was served.