Barnstable officers able to treat and rush dog to veterinarian after attack in Hyannis on Tuesday

– From Barnstable Police: On Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the Barnstable Police Department received a 911 call reporting a vicious dog attack at a home in Hyannis. The hysterical caller informed dispatch that a dog was violently attacking another dog inside the home.

Officers Brandon Sanders and Rebecca Tatzel-Mandel arrived on scene simultaneously and found the situation to be chaotic. Officers Sanders and Tatzel-Mandel entered the home and located a severely injured pet dog in the kitchen. Officers immediately began administering lifesaving aid to the critically injured dog, named Newnew. Officer Sanders returned to his cruiser to retrieve a medical bag, while Officer Tatzel-Mandel began assessing Newnew’s extensive injuries.

Working together, Officers Sanders and Tatzel-Mandel applied QuikClot and bandages to Newnew’s most serious wounds in an effort to stop the bleeding and stabilize her condition.

The officers then coordinated with Sgt. Butler and Animal Control Officer Charles Lewis to arrange emergency transportation for Newnew to the Barnstable Animal Hospital for urgent veterinary treatment.

The following day, Officers Sanders and Tatzel-Mandel visited Newnew at the hospital and found her in stable condition, thanks to their efforts and the emergency medical care provided by the veterinary staff.