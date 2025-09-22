You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police announce 4th annual Barnstable Adult Community Safety Day

Barnstable Police announce 4th annual Barnstable Adult Community Safety Day

September 22, 2025


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police invite you to join them for the 4th Annual Barnstable Adult Community Safety Day, an informative event focused on keeping you safe — at home, online, and in your community.
The event will include Helpful tips & resources, Presentations from safety experts, and Free refreshments and giveaways.
It will be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the Barnstable Adult Community Center (825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis) from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

