HYANNIS – Barnstable Police invite you to join them for the 4th Annual Barnstable Adult Community Safety Day, an informative event focused on keeping you safe — at home, online, and in your community.
The event will include Helpful tips & resources, Presentations from safety experts, and Free refreshments and giveaways.
It will be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at the Barnstable Adult Community Center (825 Falmouth Road, Hyannis) from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Barnstable Police announce 4th annual Barnstable Adult Community Safety Day
September 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Oil spill response exercise to take place in Marstons Mills on Tuesday
- Parking restrictions for Sandy Neck Beach project starting September 22nd
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes raises $78k for housing
- State lawmakers back Cape Cod real estate fee
- Comcast offering free flags to honor Cape’s military community
- Sen. Fernandes testifies in support of restoring commuter rail to Buzzards Bay
- Love Live Local Fest returns to Aselton Park
- New farming space called “The Patch” opens in Falmouth
- State grant helping Dennis and other Cape Cod towns prepare for extreme weather
- 2025 COASTSWEEP beach cleanups begin on Saturday
- Orders sought to create Sean Gannon K9 license plates
- New Englanders at the head of drone research on threatened whales
- Assembly of Delegates discusses regional transfer fee