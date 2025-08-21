Barnstable Police arrest Saugus man in connection with August 13th stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Wednesday August 20, 2025, 53 year old Chad Miller of Saugus was arrested on charges stemming from a stabbing that occurred on Main Street Hyannis. Just after 1am on August 16 Barnstable Police Officers were called to Cape Cod Hospital for an individual who had arrived at the emergency room suffering from an apparent stab wound in his abdomen. The 38 year old male victim underwent emergency surgery for the life threatening wounds. Members of the Barnstable Police Patrol Force, K-9 Unit, and Investigative Services Unit were assisted by members of the Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit, as well as crime scene units from the Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office with the initial investigation. Over the next several days follow up by Barnstable Police Detectives lead to the identification of Miller and his current whereabouts. On Wednesday August 20 a warrant was issued for Miller and he was later taken into custody at his residence in Saugus.

On Thursday August 21, 2025 Miller was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on the charges of Assault with intent to Murder, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. Miller was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday August 26. This case will be prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office