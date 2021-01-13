Barnstable Police charge local man for fentanyl trafficking

HYANNIS – Over the last three months, Barnstable and Yarmouth Narcotics Detectives assisted by the DEA began an investigation into the distribution Fentanyl. During the investigation, extensive surveillance was conducted and several undercover purchases of the drugs were made. The investigation was initiated by BPD Det. Kyle Phelan. The target of the investigation was Dale Peckham A.K.A “Drastik” 28 year old of Yarmouth/Hyannis

On Monday, BPD/YPD Detectives along with the DEA executed a search warrant at a residence located at 293 Old Town House Rd West Yarmouth. A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of approximately 65 grams of a white powder that field tested positive as Fentanyl. Detectives also recovered packaging materials, diluting agents, and approximately $1000.00 in cash.

Peckham was placed under arrest on scene, he was transported to the BPD. Peckham was charged with 1 count of Trafficking Fentanyl. Peckham was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Tuesday morning. Peckham was ordered held on $100,000.00 bail