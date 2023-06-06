Barnstable Police, D.A.’s office issue joint statement on widely seen video involving owner of Trader Ed’s



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced today that they are investigating a matter widely reported by media outlets and on social media platforms allegedly involving the proprietor of a local business known as Trader Ed’s.

The Barnstable Police Department and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office acknowledge the community’s interest in pursuing this matter and will provide an update on the conclusion of the investigation.