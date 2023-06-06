You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police, D.A.’s office issue joint statement on widely seen video involving owner of Trader Ed’s

Barnstable Police, D.A.’s office issue joint statement on widely seen video involving owner of Trader Ed’s

June 6, 2023


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced today that they are investigating a matter widely reported by media outlets and on social media platforms allegedly involving the proprietor of a local business known as Trader Ed’s.

The Barnstable Police Department and the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office acknowledge the community’s interest in pursuing this matter and will provide an update on the conclusion of the investigation.

