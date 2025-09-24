HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported on West Main Street by Hyannis Country Garden about 6:20 PM Wednesday. Despite significant damage no serious injuries were reported. Evening commuters had to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Barnstable Police investigate two vehicle crash that snarled traffic on West Main Street
September 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
