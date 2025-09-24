You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigate two vehicle crash that snarled traffic on West Main Street

Barnstable Police investigate two vehicle crash that snarled traffic on West Main Street

September 24, 2025



HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported on West Main Street by Hyannis Country Garden about 6:20 PM Wednesday. Despite significant damage no serious injuries were reported. Evening commuters had to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

