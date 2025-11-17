HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis Monday afterenoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 PM on Main Street between Yarmouth Road and Camp Street. Both victims were evaluated by EMTs for unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable Police investigating after two pedestrians reportedly struck by car on Main Street in Hyannis
November 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
