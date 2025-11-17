You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating after two pedestrians reportedly struck by car on Main Street in Hyannis

Barnstable Police investigating after two pedestrians reportedly struck by car on Main Street in Hyannis

November 17, 2025

HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis Monday afterenoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 PM on Main Street between Yarmouth Road and Camp Street. Both victims were evaluated by EMTs for unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 