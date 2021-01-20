Barnstable Police investigating incident at local convenience store



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating an incident at the A.J. Mart on Main Street in Hyannis around 10:30 PM Tuesday evening. Police say the proprietor reported a male entered the store and broke a plexiglass divider off the counter and got into a fight with the proprietor before fleeing. The male was described as a white male approximately 40 years old with a mostly red jacket with black trim. He had a red mask and a backpack. It was not clear if the incident was an attempted unarmed robbery.