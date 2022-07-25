HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Attucks Lane in Hyannis about 3:30 PM. According to reports, two males wearing masks demanded unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing. Barnstable and State Police converged on the scene. A K9 tracking dog was attempting to locate the suspects.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Barnstable Police investigating reported robbery at Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Hyannis
July 25, 2022
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Attucks Lane in Hyannis about 3:30 PM. According to reports, two males wearing masks demanded unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing. Barnstable and State Police converged on the scene. A K9 tracking dog was attempting to locate the suspects.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $810 Million
- David Ortiz Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
- Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues
- Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency
- Officials Continue to Monitor West Nile Risk
- Alvin Makes Its Deepest Dive Ever
- State’s Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Drop
- Olympia Sports to Close Its Remaining 35 Stores
- Statewide Drought Conditions Reach Cape Cod
- Thirty More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mass.
- Sunday Journal – Fishing for the Mission 22
- Sunday Journal – CARE for the Cape and Islands
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest