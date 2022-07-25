You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police investigating reported robbery at Stop & Shop Pharmacy in Hyannis

July 25, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Attucks Lane in Hyannis about 3:30 PM. According to reports, two males wearing masks demanded unknown pharmaceuticals before fleeing. Barnstable and State Police converged on the scene. A K9 tracking dog was attempting to locate the suspects.
