HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing teenager. Ja’Aysia Kilburn was last seen on March 7th, at Barnstable High School.

Kilburn is described as 15-years-old 5’3″ tall and 100 lbs.

She is known to frequest Plymouth, Hyannis and Wareham.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.