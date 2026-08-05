Barnstable Police: Hyannis intersection closed during daytime hours following crash

HYANNIS – Motorists traveling through Barnstable should expect traffic disruptions over the next two days as crews complete repairs following a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Barnstable Police Department, the intersection of North Street and Bassett Lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday while repair work is underway.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes during the daytime closure periods to avoid delays.

The intersection will reopen each evening from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will operate as a temporary four-way stop until daytime repair work resumes the following morning.