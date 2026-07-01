Barnstable police officer retires after 30 years on the force

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: As if preparing for retirement after 30 years of service with the Barnstable Police Department wasn’t enough, Officer Brian Morrison took the stage yesterday at Barnstable United Elementary School’s annual Spring Concert, showcasing his musical talents on the infamous triangle!

With retirement now just T-minus one week away, Brian continues to demonstrate the community involvement that has defined his career. Whether working with local schools, supporting youth programs, participating in community events, or serving the residents of Barnstable, Brian has always gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

We think his concert debut is a perfect example of the dedication and enthusiasm he brings to everything he does.

Thank you, Brian, for your 30 years of service, commitment, and community spirit. Your contributions to Barnstable will be felt for years to come.

And Brian, if retirement doesn’t keep you busy enough, we’ve heard the Boston Pops Orchestra might be looking for a talented triangle player!

Congratulations on your upcoming retirement, and thank you for everything you’ve done for our department and community.