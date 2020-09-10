You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police searching for missing 16-year-old female

Barnstable Police searching for missing 16-year-old female

September 9, 2020

Rosa Hernandez
Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old female. Rosa Hernandez is 5 foot 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. Rosa has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black hoodie, black sweatpants, torquoise backpack. If you have any information regarding Rosa’s whereabouts please contact Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874

