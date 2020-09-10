HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old female. Rosa Hernandez is 5 foot 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. Rosa has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black hoodie, black sweatpants, torquoise backpack. If you have any information regarding Rosa’s whereabouts please contact Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874
Barnstable Police searching for missing 16-year-old female
September 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
