Barnstable Police searching for missing elderly male

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are asking the public to be on the lookout in the area of Goff Terrace in Centerville for a missing man. Thomas Masson is a 77-year-old white male who was last seen at his home at approximately 7:30 PM. Thomas was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants. If located, please notify Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812 or 911.