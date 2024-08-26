CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are asking the public to be on the lookout in the area of Goff Terrace in Centerville for a missing man. Thomas Masson is a 77-year-old white male who was last seen at his home at approximately 7:30 PM. Thomas was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants. If located, please notify Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812 or 911.
Barnstable Police searching for missing elderly male
August 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Man Charged For Gun Incident At Hotel
- Mosquito Spraying In Plymouth County
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Conflict Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System