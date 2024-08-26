You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police searching for missing elderly male

Barnstable Police searching for missing elderly male

August 25, 2024

Thomas Masson
Barnstable Police/CWN

CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are asking the public to be on the lookout in the area of Goff Terrace in Centerville for a missing man. Thomas Masson is a 77-year-old white male who was last seen at his home at approximately 7:30 PM. Thomas was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants. If located, please notify Barnstable Police at 508-775-0812 or 911.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 