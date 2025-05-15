You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police locate for missing woman

Barnstable Police locate for missing woman

May 15, 2025

OSTERVILLEUpdate: About 3:45 PM, it was reported the missing woman had been found safe.

Previous story: The Barnstable Police Department is currently looking for a missing person from the area of First Ave in Osterville.

The woman has onset of Alzheimers without a cell phone and walked away from her home in Osterville with her dog at approximately 1:00 PM. She was last seen in the area of Main Street Osterville by workers prior to the report being made possibly wearing green cargo pants and a blue long sleeve t-shirt.

