CENTERVILLE – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing juvenile. Stephen Duff is 16-years-old from Centeville. He is a white male 5’8″ tall and 175 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Stephen was last seen leaving his Centerville home on Wednesay. He has been know to frequent a friends house in West Yarmouth and hangs out in the town of Yarmouth. Stephen also works in Hyannis at a local grocery store. If you have any information please contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387.
Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile
January 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
