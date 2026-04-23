HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Michael Bearse Jr., who was reported missing from his Hyannis residence. Bearse is a white male with balding hair. He is 6’1″ tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a Colorado hooded sweatshirt. Individuals with information pertinent to this investigation are requested to contact Detective Loiselle at 774-339-0767 or [email protected], or the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
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Barnstable Police seek missing man
April 22, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis