Barnstable Police seek missing man

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Michael Bearse Jr., who was reported missing from his Hyannis residence. Bearse is a white male with balding hair. He is 6’1″ tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a Colorado hooded sweatshirt. Individuals with information pertinent to this investigation are requested to contact Detective Loiselle at 774-339-0767 or [email protected], or the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.