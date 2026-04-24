Barnstable Police seek person of interest in Sunday brush fire



COTUIT – From Barnstable Police: On Sunday, 04/12/26, at about 11:30 AM, the Cotuit, Mashpee, COMM, Sandwich, West Barnstable, Hyannis and State DCR Fire Departments responded to a large brush fire on the Cotuit/Mashpee town line between Route 28 and Strafford Ponds Rd. The fire consumed approximately 1.5 to 2 acres of wooded area prior to being extinguished by fire personnel. The individual depicted in the attached video/photos is being sought by the Barnstable Police for questioning related to the fire. This subject was observed on video entering and exiting a wooded area close to the location of the fire shortly before fire personnel were dispatched to the area.

Anyone able to assist in the identification of the individual is encouraged to contact Detective Erik McNeice at: 774-487-9367, or at [email protected].

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