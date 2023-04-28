HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing person. Stephen Boudreau is a white male 33 years of age. Stephen has brown balding hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5″ and weighs 162 lbs. Boudreau was last seen on Sunday April 23, 2023 by family. He frequents the Hyannis area where his family lives. They have been unable to make any contact since Sunday. If you have any information please contact Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 or Det. Botsford at [email protected].
Barnstable Police seeking for missing person
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape & Islands United Way Plans Community Baby Shower
- Barnstable Announces Tourism Grant Program
- Two Cape Groups Get Funding to Reduce Plastic Waste
- Community Health Center Introduces New Chief Medical Officer
- Wellfleet’s Commercial Bottle Ban Begins May 1
- EPA Draft Determination Opposes Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Massachusetts House Approves $56B State Budget Plan
- Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup
- Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3
- Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans
- Cape Cod Hospital To Participate In TeamBirth Initiative
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank To Announce New Grant Funding
- Bourne Gets State Money for Queen Sewell Pond Cleaning