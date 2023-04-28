Barnstable Police seeking for missing person



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing person. Stephen Boudreau is a white male 33 years of age. Stephen has brown balding hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5″ and weighs 162 lbs. Boudreau was last seen on Sunday April 23, 2023 by family. He frequents the Hyannis area where his family lives. They have been unable to make any contact since Sunday. If you have any information please contact Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 or Det. Botsford at [email protected].