Barnstable Police swear in two new officers

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Wednesday November 5th 2025 the Barnstable Police Department swore in 2 new patrol officers who will begin field training on November 6th, 2025. The 2 new officers are lateral transfers from other local agencies that were able to do so as a result of our removal from civil service. Below are brief bios on the 2 new officers.

Austin Buttrick – Officer Austin Buttrick was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and raised in Harwich. He graduated from Monomoy Regional High School in 2016, attended Cape Cod Community College, and is currently enrolled at Curry College, where he is earning his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Officer Buttrick served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 2016 to 2022, and was deployed to Afghanistan. He earned the rank of Sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge.

Officer Buttrick’s father, a retired Harwich Police Officer, inspired his interest in law enforcement. In 2020, Officer Buttrick began his law enforcement career as a self-sponsored recruit at the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy, and following graduation, he served with the Yarmouth Police Department. While working for the Yarmouth Police Department, Officer Buttrick was a member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. Officer Buttrick will begin his field training on the dayshift.

Daniel Nuss – Officer Daniel Nuss was born and raised in Hyannis, Massachusetts. He is a 2018 graduate of Cape Cod Regional Technical High School and earned an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Cape Cod Community College in 2021.

Officer Nuss’ dedication to law enforcement was inspired early in life by his father, a veteran detective with the Yarmouth Police Department.

Officer Nuss began his law enforcement training in 2022 also as a self-sponsored recruit at the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy. Upon graduation, he was hired by the Bourne Police Department, where he has served as a Patrol Officer. Officer Nuss will begin his field training on the evening shift.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN