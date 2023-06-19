You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police warn of electric company scam

June 19, 2023

HYANNIS – Recently the Barnstable Police Department became aware that two individuals posing as representatives from Nextera (Electricity Supplier) had gone to a business in Barnstable attempting to get them to sign up with a new electric contract with Cape Light Compact. The two individuals became aggressive and pushy when questioned by the company and eventually left the area in a vehicle with out of state plates.

Nextera is a legitimate supplier for the Cape Light Compact, but they do not go “door to door” to customers and do not manage business or individual accounts this way.

Cape Light Compact also does not solicit business or residential customers this way and if you or your business are approached in this manor do not give out any business or personal information that could be compromising to you or your business.

Please contact your utility suppliers directly if you have any concerns regarding people contacting you or your business in person or even over the phone.

