Barnstable Police warn of Fake Federal Arrest Warrants scam

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: SCAM ALERT – FAKE FEDERAL ARREST WARRANTS 🚨

The Barnstable Police Department is warning the public about a new scam involving fake U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) arrest warrants and fraudulent court documents.

Scammers are contacting victims and claiming they missed a court appearance. They send official-looking documents and instruct victims to make payments using Bitcoin ATMs to “clear” the supposed warrant.

Remember:

NEVER use a Bitcoin ATM to make a payment because someone claims you owe money or have a warrant.

Law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone and instruct you to lie to your bank about why you are withdrawing a large amount of cash.

Law enforcement will never ask you to pay with Bitcoin, gift cards, wire transfers, or any other cryptocurrency.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, text, or email:

• Hang up immediately.

• Do not provide any personal or financial information.

• Do not send money.

• Contact your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.

