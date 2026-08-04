Barnstable Police warn of Fake Federal Arrest Warrants scam

BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: SCAM ALERT – FAKE FEDERAL ARREST WARRANTS 🚨
The Barnstable Police Department is warning the public about a new scam involving fake U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) arrest warrants and fraudulent court documents.
Scammers are contacting victims and claiming they missed a court appearance. They send official-looking documents and instruct victims to make payments using Bitcoin ATMs to “clear” the supposed warrant.
Remember:
NEVER use a Bitcoin ATM to make a payment because someone claims you owe money or have a warrant.
Law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone and instruct you to lie to your bank about why you are withdrawing a large amount of cash.
Law enforcement will never ask you to pay with Bitcoin, gift cards, wire transfers, or any other cryptocurrency.
If you receive a suspicious phone call, text, or email:
• Hang up immediately.
• Do not provide any personal or financial information.
• Do not send money.
• Contact your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.