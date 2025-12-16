You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barntstable Fire sets milestone by responding to 2,000th call in a year for first time

Barntstable Fire sets milestone by responding to 2,000th call in a year for first time

December 16, 2025


BARNSTABLEFrom Barnstable Fire: On Monday, the Barnstable Fire Department reached a significant milestone. For the first time in our department’s history, we responded to our 2,000th call for service in a single year.

This milestone reflects a continued increase in demand for emergency services, with our call volume rising 12–14% over last year. Behind every one of those calls is a dedicated team of firefighters and officers who stand ready 24/7 to serve and protect our community.

We are incredibly proud of our members for their professionalism, commitment, and resilience in meeting this growing need. Thank you to our residents for your continued support as we work every day to keep Barnstable safe.

